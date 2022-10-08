comscore

Housefull 5 to bring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Bobby Deol under one roof: Report

Bollywood News

The latest report reveals the plans of Sajid Nadiadwala for Housefull 5.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Housefull franchise is all set to make another addition with its fifth instalment. Yes! You read it right! After delivering four successful films in the series, the makers are gearing up for Housefull 5.

In an exclusive report of Pinkvilla, the publication has shared some inside details of the upcoming project. The report stated that it will be one of the biggest multi-starrers of Hindi Cinema. Meanwhile, it is informed that the forthcoming film will bring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bobby Deol together.

Quoting a source, the report said, “Sajid Nadiadwala has the plan of bringing an entire universe of his Housefull franchise under one roof ever since the release of Housefull 4. He has been trying to crack a plot that justifies the presence of all the characters and he finally has the plot locked. He is currently in the process of finalising a story and screenplay around his idea.”

It further continued, “The idea is to take Housefull 5 on floors late next year. Housefull 5 has been in the development stage for quite some time, and now the ambition is getting closer to reality.” Concluding the same, the source asserted, “Imagine the madness, confusion, and comedy of errors with so many characters in the Housefull setup. It’s a house filled with actors.”

However, neither the actors nor the makers have confirmed or announced the same. For the unversed, the Housefull franchise was kicked off in 2010 followed by a sequel in 2012, 2016, and 2019. While Akshay and Riteish were lead in all the instalments, Abhishek and Bobby joined the club in the third and fourth parts respectively.

