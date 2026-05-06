The makers of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut, have announced June 12, 2026, as the film’s theatrical release date. Along with the announcement, the team unveiled a new poster that focuses on the role of hospital staff during a time of crisis, shifting attention away from conventional depictions of violence to stories of resilience and duty.

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata to release on June 12, 2026

Inspired by real events, the film is set largely within the premises of a government hospital, where medical and support staff continued their work amid chaos outside. The narrative highlights how doctors, nurses, ward staff, and other workers carried out their responsibilities under pressure, ensuring the safety of hundreds of patients during a critical situation. According to the makers, the story attempts to capture how everyday roles turned into acts of responsibility when circumstances demanded it.

Speaking about the project, Kangana Ranaut said, “We usually celebrate big, dramatic acts of heroism, but real courage is much quieter. It steps in, stays back, and does what needs to be done. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself.” She added that the film presents a form of patriotism rooted in action and responsibility, and expressed pride in being part of the project.

Producer Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios stated that the film reflects the strength of individuals during vulnerable times. He noted that the team trusted the vision of director Manoj Tapadia and the performances of the cast to bring authenticity to the story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manikarnika Films Production (@manikarnikafilms)

Director Manoj Tapadia also described the film as an emotional and character-driven narrative. He said, “At its core, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is about courage over fear, compassion over chaos, and the choices people make in difficult moments. It honours those who may not always be in the spotlight but play a crucial role when it matters most.”

Backed by Pen Studios along with other production partners, the film features an ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, and others. It is scheduled for a theatrical release across India on June 12, 2026.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to play nurse in 26/11-based film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Report

More Pages: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection

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