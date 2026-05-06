Dispute over use of Bollywood songs in brand promotions could set a precedent for social media advertising practices.

In a significant legal move, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has filed a case against Nykaa, alleging unauthorised use of its copyrighted music in promotional content on Instagram. The media giant is seeking damages amounting to Rs. 2 crores (approximately $210,000), according to court filings reviewed by Reuters.

Zee takes Nykaa to court over Instagram reels music use; seeks Rs. 2 crores in damages

The lawsuit, submitted to the Delhi High Court on April 3, centres around the use of Zee-owned songs in short video clips posted by Nykaa on Instagram. Zee has argued that while it holds a licensing arrangement with Meta Platforms that permits individuals to use its music for non-commercial purposes, the same does not extend to brands using the tracks for advertising.

According to the claims, Nykaa allegedly featured several of Zee’s songs in Instagram reels to promote its products to its large follower base, without obtaining the necessary permissions. The case reportedly includes references to 12 such posts, along with supporting screenshots submitted as evidence.

Although the detailed court documents are not publicly accessible, both companies have refrained from issuing official statements on the matter so far.

During a recent hearing, Nykaa’s legal representative informed the court that the 12 identified reels had already been removed from the platform. This development was noted in a court order, though it has not been widely reported until now.

Zee’s complaint, which reportedly spans over 900 pages, maintains that the music was used without proper authorisation, and therefore constitutes a violation of its rights. The company has requested financial compensation for what it describes as unauthorised commercial exploitation of its content.

The case highlights a growing trend in digital marketing, where brands increasingly rely on short-form video content on platforms like Instagram, often pairing visuals with popular Hindi tracks to boost engagement.

Legal experts believe the outcome of this dispute could have broader implications for how companies approach music usage in social media campaigns. Aditya Gupta, a partner at Ira Law, noted that marketing teams frequently use music available in platform libraries without fully understanding usage restrictions, adding that a court ruling could bring greater clarity to such practices.

The matter is scheduled to be heard next on May 26, and its outcome is likely to be closely watched by both the media and advertising industries.

Also Read: Zee Music Company bags music rights of Yash starrer Toxic in major 2026 deal with KVN Productions

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.