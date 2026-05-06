Popeyes India has announced actor Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador, alongside the launch of its first television campaign in South India. The move marks a key step in the brand’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in the country, particularly in the southern market, which currently serves as its largest base.

Rashmika Mandanna joins Popeyes India as brand ambassador; rolls out first TV campaign in South market

Titled ‘Boring vs Bold’, the campaign highlights the brand’s Louisiana-style Cajun flavour profile and positions its offerings as a distinctive alternative within the fried chicken segment. The campaign rollout is focused on South India, where Popeyes has been steadily expanding its footprint. Operated in India by Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, the brand currently runs 48 outlets in the region. This makes the southern market a key area of growth, prompting the company to invest in targeted marketing and celebrity-led outreach.

Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, the campaign aims to connect with younger audiences by aligning her public persona with the brand’s positioning. Known for her popularity across South Indian cinema and Hindi films, Mandanna’s association is expected to enhance visibility and engagement among a wider consumer base.

Commenting on the development, Vibhor Gupta, Executive Vice President and Business Head at Popeyes India, said, “This campaign marks an important milestone in Popeyes India’s journey. As we continue to build the brand in India, our focus remains on clear differentiation rooted in bold flavours and a youthful vibe. The campaign reflects how consumers experience Popeyes today, bold in flavour, youthful in spirit, and unmistakably distinctive.”

Rashmika Mandanna also shared her thoughts on the collaboration, stating, “I’ve always been someone who chooses what feels exciting and true to me, whether it’s the roles I take on or the little everyday decisions. I think that carries into food as well. I am happy to partner with Popeyes as their brand ambassador as it’s all about choosing bold over boring and enjoying flavours that really stand out.”

The campaign will be supported by a 360-degree marketing strategy across television and digital platforms in South India, with plans to expand to other regions in phases.

Globally, Popeyes is known for its Louisiana-style fried chicken, prepared using a 12-hour marination process with Cajun spices. In India, its menu includes a mix of chicken-based offerings as well as vegetarian options, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna to return as presenter at 10th Global Anime Awards in Tokyo

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