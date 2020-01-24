Kangana Ranaut, who’s next release Panga hit the theatres today, is set to play an Air Force pilot in Ronnie Screwvala‘s production, Tejas. Director Sarvesh Mewara will helm the film.

Kangana confirmed the news, saying, “I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film.”

Before she begins filming in July, the actress will require extensive prep. “I will undergo intense training before the shoot starts. My director has decided to get professional trainers on board,” says Kangana, who signed the film just two weeks ago. “Right now, I’m too deep into Thalaivi (the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa). After that, we’ll get to Tejas, which we will start this year itself,” she added.

Keen to get on the battlefield, Kangana Ranaut said that she closely followed Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s story from the time he was captured to his release and return home. She said that he is a hero in true form in the way he handled the situation.

Kangana asserted that it is high time people acknowledge the significant contribution of women in the armed forces. “I’m thankful to Ronnie sir and Sarvesh who have come to me with this extraordinary script that celebrates the heroism of our soldiers,” said the actress, admitting that she “was dying to get in a uniform”. “Being in uniform will be one of the biggest highlights of my life.”