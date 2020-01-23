Helly Shah’s fans have been missing her for quite some time and she is all set to make her comeback with the season two of Colors’ show, Ek Baar Phir Ishq Mein Mar Jawan. The show’s season one starred Alisha Panwar and Arjun Bijlani in lead roles and this time, Helly will have Vishal Vashishtha as her lead co-actor.

In a teaser that the channel posted, Vishal and Helly are madly in love but Vishal asks her to marry his rival to prove her love. Helly is stuck in turmoil whether as to what she should do. Coming back on Colors is like coming home for Helly since her previous show Swaragini had become quite popular. Vishal is also an integral part of the channel since his previous show, Vish, aired on the channel.

Take a look at the teaser that Helly shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HELLY SHAH (@hellyshahofficial) on Jan 23, 2020 at 12:24am PST

We can’t wait to see Helly and Vishal come together for a show for the first time.