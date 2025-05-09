Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her Hollywood debut in a leading role in the psychological horror drama, Blessed Be The Evil. Produced by US-based Lions Movies, this film marks a significant step in Ranaut's career as she ventures into international cinema.

Kangana Ranaut to make Hollywood debut with horror drama Blessed Be the Evil

Star-Studded Cast of Kangana Ranaut’s Hollywood Debut

As per a report by Variety, Ranaut will share the screen with Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of Sylvester Stallone, promising a blend of talent from both Hollywood and Bollywood. The movie is directed and co-written by Anurag Rudra, alongside Gatha Tiwary. Blessed Be The Evil delves into the chilling story of a Christian couple grappling with the pain of a miscarriage. Seeking solace, they purchase an abandoned farm, unaware of its dark past. As they try to rebuild their lives, a malevolent force tests their faith, setting the stage for a spine-tingling narrative.

Plot Details of Kangana Ranaut’s Hollywood Debut

The portal quotes Rudra saying, “Being born and spending my childhood in rural India, I was told stories that got embedded in my mind and heart. This folklore was so special that I truly believed in all the stories, and wanted to showcase them internationally through the art of cinema – the strongest and most beautiful way to connect to dreams and reality.”

According to the synopsis, as reported by Variety, the film follows a Christian couple who, after experiencing a devastating miscarriage, purchase an abandoned farm with a dark past. A malevolent presence soon tests their love and faith.

Fans eager to witness Ranaut's Hollywood debut won't have to wait too long. Production for Blessed Be The Evil is scheduled to commence this summer in New York.

