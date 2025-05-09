Amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan, the Indian government has banned Pakistani dramas, songs, films, and podcasts on all Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and other streaming services operating within the country. The directive, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday, May 8, 2025, instructs these platforms and digital intermediaries to immediately remove all content originating from Pakistan.

The advisory stated, "In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect."

This ban on Pakistani content arrives against a backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. This tragic incident resulted in the loss of 26 lives, including tourists and a local resident, and has been widely condemned as a brutal act of terrorism with alleged cross-border linkages.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, there has been a palpable increase in national sentiment, with many calling for strong action against Pakistan and its perceived support for terrorist activities. This ban on Pakistani media content on OTT platforms can be seen as part of a broader response from the Indian government.

A day earlier, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) had issued a statement criticising Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan for making "anti-India" comments. In its press release, AICWA alleged that Mahira Khan referred to India's military response as "seriously cowardly" and accused Fawad Khan of "supporting divisive narratives" instead of condemning terrorism. AICWA stated that it maintains a "strict and complete ban" on Pakistani artists, filmmakers, and financiers from working in India.

