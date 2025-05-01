Bollywood actress and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut has moved into her official residence in New Delhi. The actress celebrated the occasion with a housewarming ceremony on Akshaya Tritiya in 2025. The century-old house has been restored, blending its historical charm with modern touches.

Kangana Ranaut moves into century-old Delhi MP residence; take a sneak peek!

The residence features elegant decor, including wooden furniture, antique chandeliers, and Indian-inspired portraits. Kangana shared glimpses of the house and a video of the housewarming puja, where she was joined by her family. The house features a blend of vintage and modern decor, including wooden furniture, antique chandeliers, Indian-inspired portraits, and white marble flooring.

It is worth mentioning that she moved to the new residence a couple of weeks after she accused the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board of an inflated electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh. However, the electricity board denied the claim and stated, “Ms Kangana Ranaut has been consistently paying her monthly bills late. The electricity bills for January and February were paid on March 28, 2025, with a total consumption of 14,000 units. This clearly indicates that her average monthly consumption is very high, ranging from 5,000 to 9,000 units.”

The statement further read, “The electricity bill of Rs 90,384 issued on March 22, 2025, is for two months of electricity consumption and includes a previous payment of Rs 32,287. Therefore, the claim that the bill is for a single month is entirely misleading.”

Now, speaking of the work front, the 39-year-old actress was last seen in Emergency, which was released on January 17 this year. She keeps giving updates on her upcoming venture on her social media, including her next project with R Madhavan. Touted to be a psychological thriller, it will mark their reunion after a decade.

