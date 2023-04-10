On Saturday, Karan Johar dropped a cryptic message on his social media handle in which he subtly addressed “false accusations” against him.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again taken a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar, stating that he insulted and bullied her on national television because she couldn’t speak English. The Queen actress has been engaged in a long-standing feud with Johar, and her latest comments come after the director posted a cryptic message on social media. For the unversed, the cold war between Johar and Ranaut started after the latter extended her support to Priyanka Chopra Jonas for opening up about the bullying and lobbying in the film industry.

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Karan Johar’s cryptic post; calls out “Chacha Chaudhary” for “insulting her on national television”

On Sunday, the Manikarnika actress took to her social media handle and wrote, “Ek waqt tha jab Chacha Chaudhary elite nepo mafia walon ke saath national television pe mujhe insult and bully karta tha because I couldn’t speak English (There was a time when Chacha Chaudhary would join the elite nepo mafia and would insult and bully me on national television because I couldn’t speak in English).”

She further added, “Aaj inki Hindi dekh ke khayal aaya, abhi toh sirf tumhari Hindi sudhari hai aage aage dekho hota hai kya (Today, after seeing your comment, I realised your Hindi has improved. Just wait and watch what happens next).”

A couple of weeks ago, PeeCee appeared on Dax Shephard's podcast, Armchair Expert, where she spoke about facing lobbying and bullying in the Hindi film industry, which is why she decided to move to the West. Though she did not mention the name of any particular person involved in it, many presumed it to be Karan Johar, including Kangana Ranaut. On top of that, an old video of KJo saying that he campaigned against Anushka Sharma when she was starting out resurfaced on social media, where he joked that he wanted to ‘murder’ Anushka Sharma’s career.

Amid all the allegations and backlash online, on Saturday, the 50-year-old filmmaker shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story. “Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi, jhoot ka ban jao ghulam, hum bolne waalon mein se nahi, jitna neecha dikhaoge, jitne aarop lagaoge, hum girne waalon mein se nahi, humara karam humari Vijay hai, aap utha lo talvaar, Hum marne waalon mein se nahi,” it read.

