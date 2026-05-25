Actor Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after the latter faced criticism on social media over her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Responding to the online discourse surrounding Aishwarya’s fashion choices, Kangana shared a strongly worded note defending the actor and speaking about individuality, self-expression, and the scrutiny faced by women in the public eye.

Kangana Ranaut defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan amid Cannes criticism: “She is not here to please you”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana posted a photo from Aishwarya’s first Cannes red carpet appearance this year, where the actor was seen wearing a striking blue gown. Sharing her thoughts on the criticism, Kangana wrote, “Fashion and style is a self expression, it is one's own interpretation of life and their attitude, no woman owes anything to anyone, Ash looks great!!”

The actor further criticised those judging Aishwarya’s appearance and questioned the unrealistic standards often imposed on women, especially senior actresses. “Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don't you show what you got?? She is not here to please you, she is glorious,” Kangana added.

Addressing conversations around ageism and representation on international red carpets, Kangana also wrote, “if you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her 24th appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year, continuing her long-standing association with the prestigious global event as the brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. Joining her at Cannes was daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who also made an official appearance alongside her mother at the Lights on Women’s Worth Gala dinner hosted during the festival.

Interestingly, Aishwarya was not the only Bollywood celebrity to face online criticism over fashion choices during Cannes this year. Actor Alia Bhatt, who was also a part of L’Oreal, too found herself at the centre of social media discussions regarding her outfits and overall styling during her appearances at the festival. Several actors, filmmakers, and fans had also stepped forward in support of Alia, highlighting the growing conversations around trolling, unrealistic beauty standards, and personal expression in fashion.

Kangana’s statement has since garnered attention online, with many social media users appreciating her for standing in solidarity with Aishwarya and speaking against age-based criticism directed at women in entertainment and fashion spaces.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan impresses fashion police with more Cannes looks: From ethereal feather glam to avant-garde floral drama

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.