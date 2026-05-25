Exactly a year ago, Bollywood Hungama reported what was probably one of the biggest newsbreaks of 2025 – Paresh Rawal had quit Hera Pheri 3. It shocked the trade, the industry, fans and even the team of the film. A few days after this news broke, Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, the producer of Hera Pheri 3, sued Paresh Rawal for Rs. 25 crores. A couple of days later, Bollywood Hungama published another report stating that Paresh Rawal had returned the signing amount of Rs. 11 lakhs with 15% p.a. interest, along with some additional money for stepping away from the series. A few weeks later, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar resolved the matter, and the former returned to the franchise. The issue was put to rest and had even become history. But now, amusingly, it is back in the news.

FACT CHECK: Paresh Rawal has NOT quit Hera Pheri 3 again; old Bollywood Hungama report from 2025 gets picked up as fresh news

On Saturday, reports started coming in that Paresh Rawal has once again quit Hera Pheri 3. Interestingly, these reports carried the same information that Bollywood Hungama had published exactly a year ago – that Paresh Rawal had returned the signing amount with 15% interest and additional compensation for walking out of the film. CLICK HERE TO READ THE NEWS

Back then, Bollywood Hungama had also reported further details about the development – that the actor was being paid Rs. 15 crores for the film, had received Rs. 11 lakhs as the signing amount and was to receive the balance Rs. 14.89 crores a month after the film’s release. A source had told us then, “The senior actor had reservations about this clause. Also, the film’s principal shoot was to commence sometime next year. This means that Hera Pheri 3 was unlikely to be released before late 2026 or in the year 2027. In short, Paresh would have had to wait for nearly two years to get the rest of his acting fees.”

The same information has now been picked up by certain news outlets, and the source of the information has been attributed to Bollywood Hungama. However, what they forgot to inform readers was that Bollywood Hungama had published this report on May 23, 2025, while these outlets wrote about it exactly a year later, on May 23, 2026!

Another amusing aspect is that the articles mention that Paresh Rawal would have to wait two years to get his acting fees if Hera Pheri 3 is released in late 2026 or 2027. But we are now in 2026. Hence, if the news was actually fresh, he would have to wait just six months or less than a year to receive Rs. 14.89 crores. This itself proves that the information being circulated is a year old.

As expected, the report has spread like wildfire on the internet and has panicked fans. However, they need not worry. Whenever Hera Pheri 3 is made, everyone’s favourite Baburao Ganpatrao Apte will definitely be there to entertain them.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar recreates his iconic Phir Hera Pheri pose; flaunts ‘side wala swag’

More Pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection

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