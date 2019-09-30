Probably the biggest speculation today is the announcement of Salman Khan’s next movie on Eid 2020 and the last few week has been fuelled with the superstar’s denying that his movie was called Radhe. We can tell you now that Radhe was all but finalised (including the script) till just a week ago but things apparently, fell apart and that movie is not happening now.

Bollywood Hungama was the first to tell you that the Salman Khan was reuniting with his Bharat producers, Atul Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit for a hard-core masala entertainer – the exception being that it would also be produced by Salman Khan Productions. There were also reports that the movie was titled Radhe but while admitting that his Eid 2020 release would be directed by his Dabangg 3 director, Prabhu Dheva, he had denied that the movie was called Radhe.

Says a trade source, “Recently, when asked about a movie called Radhe, releasing on Eid, Salman had denied it, adding that Prabhu Dheva would direct it. But buzz is that Radhe was almost happening but for various reasons didn’t. After Inshallah got postponed indefinitely, Salman was searching for a script. He got two – one a Korean remake and the other a masala entertainer. One thing was certain – whichever was finalised, the film would be directed by Prabhu Dheva. Salman is extremely impressed with the director’s work in Dabangg 3, his massy connect and the fact that everything is on schedule. The massy entertainer was finalised and titled Radhe because in both his movies (Tere Naam and Wanted) where he is called Radhe, they have turned out to be blockbusters.”

The source adds that even the poster for Radhe had been designed and kept ready. “Atul Agnihotri, Nikhil Namit and Salman were ready with the announcement but something happened last week and the project fall apart. While the buzz is that they discovered just before the announcement that the story was similar to another movie and the title is with someone else – only a few (including Salman) know what the truth is. The story was based in the heartlands of North India and the final draft (with Salman’s inputs) was complete with rumours of the star playing a double role. Salman had planned to announce the movie, after he began shooting for it.”

Now the hunt for a fresh script is on again. The source adds, “Salman won’t leave Eid 2020. His fans expect it and it’s a box-office bonanza for everybody around. No other star except Salman enjoys that kind of BO success on Eid so it’s natural that his release comes on that day. This project is very important to Salman and he is taking keen interest himself in every department. There is another script that they are looking at. The movie will definitely be a musical entertainer with great action and a love story for both the multiplex audience and single-screens like the Dabangg franchise.”

