Produced by Priyanka Dutt, C. Aswani Dutt, and Swapna Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies and directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2989 AD features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in leading roles.

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD to stream on both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix from August 22

The film will be available for Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, with English subtitles, on August 22.

Prime Video has announced the Telugu action-adventure Kalki 2989 AD will premiere globally on August 22, 2024. After a successful theatrical run, it will be available for streaming in its original Telugu, with dubs in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and English subtitles, for Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Whereas, Kalki 2989 AD - Hindi will stream globally on Netflix on August 22, 2024. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Priyanka Dutt, C. Aswani Dutt, and Swapna Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, the film features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netfA post shared by prime video IN (@peoin)

Kalki 2989 AD has captivated audiences with its portrayal of a post-apocalyptic future. The film's and its depiction of a dystopian world have resonated with viewers, contributing to its success at the box office,” said Manish Menghani, Director – Content Licensing, Prime Video India.

Applauded for his powerful performance as Bhairava, a bounty hunter, Prabhas shared, "Working on Kalki 2989 AD with a visionary director like Naga and an exceptional cast has been truly exhilarating. The film not only pushes the boundaries of storytelling with its blend of mythology and futuristic elements but also delves deep into the complexities of human nature. Portraying Bhairava, a character driven by strength and conviction, has been incredibly rewarding. After all the love that Kalki 2989 AD has received from audiences in theaters, I cannot wait for its global premiere on Prime Video. I hope viewers will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it."

Sharing his thoughts on the global streaming premiere C. Ashwani Dutt, producer of Kalki 2989 AD said, “Following a triumphant box office run and an overwhelming response from audiences of all ages, Vyjayanthi Movies couldn't have asked for a more special way to celebrate its 50th year. Kalki 2989 AD will be streaming on Prime Video for a worldwide audience in its original language Telugu and with dubs in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. We are thrilled for viewers to experience the Kalki universe, with its impactful performances and a narrative that is both visually stunning and deeply gripping, leaving the audience eager for more.”

Director Nag Ashwin said, “With Kalki 2989 AD I was keen to create a cinematic experience that breaks new ground, transcends traditional boundaries, and shares our cultural mythology on a global scale. The overwhelming success of the film at box offices worldwide is truly humbling. It signifies the universal appeal of films that are deeply rooted in Indian mythology. While it has received immense love in theaters, I am thrilled for Kalki 2989 AD to now stream on Prime Video, reaching an even larger audience worldwide.”

Kamal Haasan, portraying Supreme Yaskin in Kalki 2989 AD, reflects, “Being part of this grand cinematic endeavor has been both memorable and humbling. The film represents a significant leap forward for Indian cinema. It's been a privilege to contribute to such an ambitious project, and I look forward to its streaming premiere on Prime Video, where it can captivate new audiences worldwide.”

Also Read : Kalki 2898 AD to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix on August 23: Reports

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.