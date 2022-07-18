comscore

Kajol confirms her web series debut on Disney+ Hotstar; to star in an intense drama

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Kajol has confirmed that she is set to star in her first web series, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Over a week ago, it was reported that the actress will be starring in Suparn Varma's next. It is supposed to be an intense drama with crime, politics, and family all blended into the narrative.

The platform took to social media to make an announcement on Monday.

 

The show will be produced by Banijay Asia of the Banijay Group. The makers are keen on wrapping up the project, so as to prep for a 2023 release on Disney+Hotstar’s slate for 2023!

On the other hand, Kajol made her digital debut with the Netflix film Tribhanga starring alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She is also set to star in Revathy's directorial The Last Hurrah.

ALSO READ: Kajol to make her web series debut with a Suparn Varma – Disney+Hotstar series

