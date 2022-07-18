Bollywood actor Kajol has confirmed that she is set to star in her first web series, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Over a week ago, it was reported that the actress will be starring in Suparn Varma's next. It is supposed to be an intense drama with crime, politics, and family all blended into the narrative.

The platform took to social media to make an announcement on Monday.

Kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge.

Can you guess what we're up to? ???? @itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/3pzmgn6PGy — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 18, 2022

The show will be produced by Banijay Asia of the Banijay Group. The makers are keen on wrapping up the project, so as to prep for a 2023 release on Disney+Hotstar’s slate for 2023!

On the other hand, Kajol made her digital debut with the Netflix film Tribhanga starring alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She is also set to star in Revathy's directorial The Last Hurrah.

