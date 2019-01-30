Kader Khan’s son says he will receive the Padma Shri honour personally

Although the Padma Shri given to the late and in his own right, great, Kader Khan is being seen as a case of too-little-too-late, Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz Khan says he ’s happy with the Indian government’s decision to honour his father.

Responding to the Padma Shri from Canada, Sarfaraz says, “It (the Padma Shri) is a statement on my father’s hard work in Indian cinema for 45 years. And I accept it with joy pride and humility on his behalf.”

But surely, the Padma would have made more sense if it had been given while Kader Saab was still alive?

Replies Sarfaraz, “If God is happy with what an individual has done in his life, he will find a way to give love and respect to that individual even when he’s gone. I will be in India to receive the honour on behalf of my father.”

Kader Khan’s family is also planning its own tributes. One hears of at least three books on the versatile writer-actor being authored. A museum of Kader Khan memorabilia is also being planned. And a biopic with Amitabh Bachchan playing Kader Khan is on the anvil

