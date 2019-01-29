Jacqueline Fernandez becomes the first Bollywood celeb to endorse the international brand Huda Beauty

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media sharing the news of her collaboration with HUDA Beauty. The actress is the first ever Indian celebrity to collaborate with the cosmetic brand and who has launched eyelashes inspired by Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline shared a stunning picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “Today’s the day!!! ???????????? I’m so excited that my lash collab with @hudabeauty, the Jacqueline Lash, is launching across the world! Make sure to hop over to @shophudabeauty to buy yours!”.

The official page of the cosmetic brand also shared, “The Jacqueline lash inspired by the beautiful @jacquelinef143 is finally here! We’re so excited to share this with you all especially as its our first ever collab. We can’t wait for you guys to try it, shop now link in bio #HudaBeautyLashCollab”.

Owing to the actress’ mass popularity, the international cosmetic brand has collaborated with the Jacqueline who was an instant match for that particular cosmetic range. With the commitment, dedication and huge reach the actress provides, there has been an upsurge in the number of brands Jacqueline has signed in such a short time span.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Drive alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Kirik Party remake with Kartik Aaryan.