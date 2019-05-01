Kader Khan’s son collects his father’s Padma Shri in Toronto

The late and much-missed actor-writer-director Kader Khan who passed away in January 2019 was awarded a much-deserved Padma Shri posthumously. Kader Saab’s son Sarfaraz who lives with his family in Toronto was supposed to attend the awards function in New Delhi. But could not make it. Earlier this week the Padma Shri was delivered to Sarfaraz Khan by India’s Consul General Dinesh Bhatia in Toronto.

When the Padma Shri had been announced for Kader Saab, Sarfarz had told this writer, “It (the Padma Shri) is a statement on my father’s hard work in Indian cinema for 45 years. And I accept it with joy pride and humility on his behalf. If God is happy with what an individual has done in his life, He will find a way to give love and respect to that individual even when he’s gone. I will be in India to receive the honour on behalf of my father.”

Now after his inability to show up at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on his father’s behalf to personally collect the greatest honour of his father’s career, speaking exclusively to this writer from Toronto Sarfaraz Khan explained why he couldn’t make it to New Delhi to receive the award. “I had got a short notice for the ceremony and tried my best to make it but unfortunately could not during that time. This is the best gift of my life, my Dad’s Padma Shri I received on my birthday. I am grateful to the Honourable President of India for presenting the award to my father. Would like to thank the Government of India and the jury members of the ceremony. Would also like to thank the people of India for the love and respect they have always showed towards my father and his family, this could not be possible without them. On my father’s behalf I would like to thank everyone who believed in my father’s skills and ability, and would love to share this happiness with them.”

For close to 40 years Kader Saab ruled Bollywood as writer and actor. He was associated with many of Amitabh Bachchan’s and Govinda’s biggest hits. Many felt he was disillusioned with the treatment he got from the Mumbai film industry when he left India to be with his sons in Canada during his final years.