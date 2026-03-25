Filmmaker Kabir Khan has gifted a Mini Cooper SE to his wife, television host and actor Mini Mathur. The electric hatchback is understood to be a 2023 model finished in the Melting Silver exterior shade and adds a premium EV to the couple’s garage.

Kabir Khan reportedly gifts Mini Cooper SE worth Rs 32 lakhs to wife Mini Mathur

The Mini Cooper SE represents the all-electric version of the brand’s iconic compact car. The reported vehicle features a 32.6 kWh battery pack with an estimated driving range of around 275 kilometres on a single charge. It produces 182 bhp of peak power and 270 Nm of torque, positioning it as a performance-oriented city electric vehicle in the premium hatchback segment.

According to available details, the vehicle is a first-owner 2023 model with approximately 2,200 kilometres on the odometer and is registered in Chandigarh. Its reported price stands at around Rs 32 lakhs.

Mini Cooper remains a celebrity favourite

While the Cooper SE represents the electric direction of the brand, the petrol variants of the Mini Cooper continue to remain popular among several celebrities across the industry.

Amitabh Bachchan owns a red Mini Cooper that was gifted to him by his grandson. Hrithik Roshan has been seen with a sky blue variant, while Deepika Padukone has also been spotted with a blue Mini Cooper in Mumbai.

Actor Kartik Aaryan previously gifted a green Mini Cooper to his mother, and Dulquer Salmaan, known for his interest in automobiles, owns a green Mini as part of his personal collection often referred to as the “369 Garage.” Malayalam actor Arjun Ashokan recently added a white Mini Cooper S JCW variant to his garage as well.

Also Read: “I have seen Kabir Khan cry only twice, once while watching Swades and the second was when our son left for studies” – Mini Mathur

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