Another star kid is ready to claim a slice of fame in Hindi cinema. Subhan Nadiadwala, who is 23, has been groomed to be a star from the day he was born. As a child, he played in the lap of the biggest of stars who walked into his father producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s home.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s son Subhan Nadiadwala starts shooting his debut film Aisi Deewangi

Subhan Nadiadwala’s debut film entitled Aisi Deewangi directed by Shashank Khaitan commenced shooting this week. The film’s title is an homage to Sajid Nadiadwala’s first wife actress Divya Bharti; in her debut film Deewana, Shah Rukh Khan sang a chartbuster song entitled ‘Aisi Deewangi’ to her.

Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala got the director Shashank Khaitan from Karan Johar for whom Khaitan has directed six films before moving out to launch Nadiadwala’s son.

Also Read: Vishal Bhardwaj and Nitesh Tiwari pen emotional birthday notes for Sajid Nadiadwala on this special occasion

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