Reality TV personality Seema Sajdeh has been approached to join the second season of The Traitors India, as per sources close to the project. It is said that Sajdeh is among several names being considered for the upcoming season of the reality show, which is expected to go on floors later this year. Known for her appearances on shows like Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Sajdeh’s potential inclusion could add a strong dose of glamour and intrigue to the show.

EXCLUSIVE: Seema Sajdeh to join The Traitors Season 2?

However, sources also indicate that discussions are still at a preliminary stage. While the makers have reached out to Sajdeh, there has been no official word on her participation, and it remains unclear whether she will come on board for the high-stakes reality series.

The Indian adaptation of The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, revolves around a group of contestants who must identify “traitors” within their ranks while competing for a cash prize. The format, which has seen global success, is known for its psychological gameplay, alliances, and dramatic eliminations.

Season 2 is already generating significant buzz, with several prominent names reportedly being approached and some confirmed to be in advanced talks. Recent reports have suggested that actors like Rhea Chakraborty, Dalip Tahil, and Parul Gulati are set to feature in the new season, further raising expectations among viewers.

If Sajdeh signs on, it would mark another high-profile reality appearance for her. For now, though, her participation remains uncertain, keeping fans guessing about the final line-up of The Traitors Season 2.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia DENIES joining Karan Johar’s The Traitors season 2, says she is busy with “double date”

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