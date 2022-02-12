comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.02.2022 | 4:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to release on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar simultaneously this month 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is revered by critics and moviegoers alike, worldwide. The film, helmed by the ace filmmaker Kabir Khan, revolves around the Indian Cricket Team fighting all odds to win the 1983 World Cup. The actor essayed the role of Indian Cricket Team Captain Kapil Dev. After an eight-week run at the Indian box office, the film is set to arrive on digital platforms. Interestingly, it will be streaming on two different streaming platforms and there's a reason for it.

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to release on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar simultaneously this month 

According to a daily, 83 will be arriving on Netflix India and Disney+ Hotstar simultaneously. While Netflix India has bagged the Hindi rights to the film, Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming the movie in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions. Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts presented the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions. The film is set to arrive later this month either on February 18 or 25.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films presented 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh shares a steamy picture with Deepika Padukone: praises her performance in Gehraiyaan

More Pages: 83 Box Office Collection , 83 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

K-pop group SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo tests…

Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, to…

John Abraham acquires Force rights from…

CBFC passes Valimai Hindi version with UA…

BREAKING: Ratan Jain files a court case on…

Sajid Nadiadwala brings Devi Sri Prasad as…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification