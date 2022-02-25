It was recently reported that Anubhav Sinha has brought together prolific filmmakers - Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta for a unique anthology film with the pandemic as a backdrop. Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Taapsee Pannu has been roped in for the anthology and it has been now officially announced that the actress will be headlining Sudhir Mishra’s short. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Sinha’s production house Benaras Mediaworks. After the recent announcement of Afwaah directed by Sudhir Mishra, this is the second professional outing between Sinha and Mishra.

Taapsee Pannu who worked with Sinha on the hard-hitting Thappad in 2020 and Mulk in 2018, returns to his banner Benaras Mediaworks with this film. Reuniting with Sinha, Taapsee Pannu says, "The story is unique and never done before, it’s a socio-political drama that spans across two generations with the pandemic as the backdrop. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with a brilliant filmmaker like Sudhir Sir who is so solid with his craft. And mostly it feels like homecoming working again with Anubhav Sir and Bhushan Sir. Anubhav Sir knows how to channel the best in me. Being surrounded by masterful filmmakers like these is a blessed experience."

Echoing the same sentiments, Anubhav Sinha adds, "The narrative is a layered one talking about human relationships against the pandemic serving as a backdrop. I am so glad to be reuniting with Taapsee for this one! She is perceptive and brings her own to every character she plays. She is the kind of actor who infuses her roles with a lived-in experience, making the story even more relatable. With Sudhir’s vision and Taapsee’s prowess, we have an assured film at hand. This film also brings me together with my long-time collaborator and co-producer Bhushan Kumar, who has always believed in my vision."

Director Sudhir Mishra says, "This is a film about the idea of being young, about how one generation passes the baton to the next. Personally, this is one of those stories for me which leave an indelible mark on you and I couldn’t have asked for a better team to bring it to life with. Taapsee is easily one of the finest artists of today’s times. She has carved for herself a niche that comprises some path breaking films. Her spirit is what will elevate the film. With her, Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar, I have found collaborators who have the same ethos as me. It’s in such teams that one’s best work comes to the fore."

Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series says, "This film boasts of a dream team. Anubhav, Sudhir, Taapsee are ready to embark upon one of the most stirring stories I have read in recent times. I am so happy to have such prolific filmmakers on board to create this anthology. And we couldn’t have kickstarted on a more positive note. I am so excited to see the team take this story to the finish line. It’s a fine story and these artists are sure to whip it up into a marvelous movie."

Gulshan Kumar’s Tseries & Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks present the upcoming anthology, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha.

