South Korean pop-group PENTAGON member Yeo One will be temporarily taking a break from activities after being victim to a drunk driving accident.

On February 10, as reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, Cube Entertainment released a statement that read, “We are informing you that PENTAGON member Yeo One will temporarily be halting his activities due to a back injury. On the early morning of February 9, while returning home after wrapping up an individual scheduled activity, he suffered a car accident from the vehicle of a drunk driver. He should have rested at home after visiting the emergency room and receiving medical treatment immediately after the accident, but due to a diagnosis of minor symptoms and Yeo One’s personal strong will, he appeared on the live broadcast of “Idol Live School: Homecoming Day” on the afternoon of February 9 following discussion.”

“After wrapping up the scheduled activity, he expressed back pain while returning to the dorms. He visited the hospital, received the necessary medical measures, and is currently recovering. The artist’s fast recovery and health are our priorities, so inevitably, Yeo One will be halting future album promotions, and he has decided to focus on recovering from his injury. Until Yeo One recovers from his injury, PENTAGON will temporarily continue promotions as seven members. Thank you.”

On the work front, PENTAGON recently made their highly-anticipated comeback with their 12th mini album IN:VITE U and its accompanying title track 'Feelin’ Like'.

