The Pianist star Adrian Brody is all set to join Apple’s upcoming action-romance film Ghosted, starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

According to a recent report from Deadline, the Oscar-winning actor will be joining the previously announced Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the new action film helmed by director Dexter Fletcher. The plot details for the film, which is described as a high-concept romantic action-adventure, have been kept under wraps. Apple acquired the high-profile project during the summer.

Ghosted is backed by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger along with Jules Daly. Chris Evans will also serve as producer with Ana de Armas as an executive producer. The screenwriters for the feature film include Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who will also co-produce.

On the work front, Adrien Brody’s film credits include The Pianist for which he backed an Oscar in 2003. The 48-year-old actor recently appeared in HBO’s Succession, playing a billionaire investor who poses a threat to the future of Waystar Royco. He worked with fan-favorite director Wes Anderson for 2021’s The French Dispatch and was seen alongside stars Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro, Owen Wilson, and Frances McDormand, amongst others.

Adrien Brody recently wrapped filming for another Wes Anderson project Asteroid City, slated for a release this year. His upcoming projects include Showtime series Winning Time, where he will portray the role of Los Angeles Lakers coach Pat Riley.

