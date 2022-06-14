South Korean pop-group MONSTA X are currently on their “NO LIMIT” tour in the United States. Starship Entertainment announced that MONSTA X’s U.S. tour, which was previously scheduled to kick off at the end of January 2022, was postponed to the summer. As they continue to perform sans Shownu who is currently serving in South Korean military, a security personnel has passed away during the U.S. tour.

K-pop group MONSTA X’s security personnel passes away during the U.S. tour; Starship Entertainment to cover the funeral cost

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, MONSTA X's agency Starship Entertainment shared an official statement which read, "We have some unfortunate news. A security company employee who was working with us has passed away during our business trip to the United States. We cannot hide our sorrow about the sudden unfortunate loss of someone who has worked with all their heart and soul. We have made every effort to handle everything at the local destination with the company that the employee is affiliated with, and we will do our best for the funeral procedures so that no negligence is shown. Please send your condolences to the deceased and refrain from making speculations and false rumors, including the personal information about the deceased, for the sake of the remaining bereaved family. We offer our sincerest condolences."

MONSTA X first announced a U.S. and Canada tour in 2020, but the tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour dates were pushed back to April and May 2021, but in March 2021, the tour dates were postponed a second time and later rescheduled for January and February 2022. MONSTA X kicked off their tour on May 21 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The tour includes ten-stops total, ending on June 11th in California.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.