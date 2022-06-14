Hugh Jackman tested positive for Covid-19 a day after performing at the 75th annual Tony Awards Sunday. Jackman, who stars in Meredith Wilson’s The Music Man on Broadway, announced that he tested positive sharing a post on Instagram Monday and shared that his standby actor Max Clayton will fill in for him for the role of Harold Hill.

“I’ve frustratingly tested positive for Covid. Again. My standby, the amazingly talented @maxmclayton will step in for me,” the actor wrote in the caption. “What’s most annoying is I don’t get to see him perform! I’ve said it before, and will say it a million times more … Maxi and all the standbys, swings and understudies around the world, you are the true heroes of theater. You give life to the saying “the show must go on”.

In his video, Hugh Jackman confirmed that performances would continue without him in the cast with his standby Clayton filling in for him. Praising Clayton in his video, Jackman said, "Max and I have been working together on this show for over two years ... I can tell you from being in the room with him and from experience he's absolutely extraordinary. I'm just frustrated that I won't get to see him and cheer him on," he added.

"But I will be cheering you on in my heart, Max. And to everyone, my whole cast in The Music Man, I hate not being there with you, but I'll be back as soon as I can." As reported by Variety, Jackman performed “Seventy-Six Trombones” at the Tonys, with the cast of the current revival which he leads with Sutton Foster. He was also nominated for best actor in a musical, which he lost to Myles Frost for his performance in “MJ,” and sat maskless in the front row during the ceremony.

Hugh Jackman first tested positive for Covid-19 in December, two months before the show officially opened, forcing him to temporarily step away from the Broadway musical. Sutton Foster also tested positive days before him, causing the show to cancel performances with both stars out.

