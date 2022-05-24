In an old video interview that has surfaced Akshay Kumar is heard telling film critic Mayank Shekhar that he was rejected during the audition of director Mansoor Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar because he was “crap”. Speaking on the incident the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar director Mansoor Khan told this writer, “What Akshay has said about him being thrown out of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar surprised me. I am sorry I rejected him. But I am amazed at the career that he has. At the time that we screen-tested him, he was very very wooden. He had a great physique. But that’s it.”

“The way Akshay Kumar has spoken about being rejected for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is very derogatory and condescending. I never said he was crap. I am sorry I rejected him” – Mansoor Khan

Mansoor feels Akshay could have chosen his words more discreetly. “The way he has spoken about being rejected is very derogatory and condescending. Akshay had even called me after being rejected saying. ‘Let’s work together.’ I never said he was crap.”

Mansoor reveals that even Deepak Tijori who auditioned for the same role that Akshay did, was rejected. “Deepak tested for the role and I told him, ‘Deepak you are a damn good actor. But I am sorry I am going with Milind Soman for his physique.’ Akshay Kumar, I didn't say anything to. Maybe that upset him. Eventually, when Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar became iconic he must have felt jilted. I don’t blame him.”

Also Read: 30 Years of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar EXCLUSIVE: “I had auditioned aur mere ko bhi nikaal diya tha. Milind Soman had bagged the part of Shekhar. 75% of the film was shot with him” – Deepak Tijori

More Pages: Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.