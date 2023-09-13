comscore
Last Updated 13.09.2023 | 1:45 PM IST

Bollywood News » SCOOP: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan secretly starts work on next film with Sai Pallavi; film to be a love story directed by Sunil Pandey

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan secretly starts work on next film with Sai Pallavi; film to be a love story directed by Sunil Pandey

SCOOP: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan secretly starts work on next film with Sai Pallavi; film to be a love story directed by Sunil Pandey
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The buzz about Junaid Khan's next has been making waves for some time now. As the actor is more of an introvert personality and does not like to be in the limelight, everyone is always eager to hear more from the actor about his forthcoming project and it is believed that the next project of Junaid is currently on the cards.

SCOOP Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan secretly starts work on next film with Sai Pallavi; film to be a love story directed by Sunil Pandey

SCOOP: Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan secretly starts work on next film with Sai Pallavi; film to be a love story directed by Sunil Pandey

Revealing details exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, a well-placed industry source says, "The preparation of Junaid's untitled next has started. Sai Pallavi apparently will be the leading lady in the film. This will be Junaid's next project, after his YRF debut film. A Sunil Pandey directorial, the film is touted to be a love story."

Junaid Khan made his debut as a theatre actor in director Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Mother Courage and Her Children’, a biting satire on the absurdity of war. Furthermore, the actor comes along with a vast theatre experience. He had taken two years of training in theatre at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in LA and has been polishing his acting skills through theatre, for more than three years. Junaid had also been an assistant director on PK.

Also Read: Aamir Khan opens up about son Junaid Khan’s Bollywood debut: ‘Aditya Chopra saw one of his screen tests and liked it and offered him a script’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

