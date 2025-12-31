Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Mere Raho has been postponed from December 2025 and is now targeting a July 2026 theatrical release.

The release of Mere Raho, the upcoming romantic drama starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, has been postponed from its originally scheduled December 12, 2025, debut. The film — produced by Aamir Khan Productions — is now being earmarked for a summer 2026 release, with movers and shakers in the industry pointing to a July window as a preferred launch period.

Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi starrer Mere Raho release shifted to Summer 2026 amid crowded December line-up: Report

Filming and post-production for Mere Raho wrapped earlier this year, completing principal photography by April 2025. The marketing responsibilities for the project were entrusted to Aamir Khan himself, who, according to trade sources, was instrumental in re-evaluating the release strategy.

A source told Mid-Day that the decision to shift the date was rooted in commercial pragmatism: “December is a high-pressure corridor.” The insider noted that the end-of-year calendar was dominated by heavyweight productions, including Dhurandhar and a major romantic comedy starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, making it difficult for a content-driven romance like Mere Raho to secure a strong foothold at the box office.

“July offers better leg room for a film like Mere Raho. It needs time, repeat value, and controlled screen density,” the source explained, suggesting that the comparatively quieter summer corridor would allow the film to grow through word of mouth and sustained audience engagement.

The genre and cast — combining Sai Pallavi’s heartfelt screen presence with Junaid Khan’s rising star profile — make Mere Raho a sought-after summer option for urban audiences. The film, a Hindi remake of the 2016 Thai romance One Day, is directed by Sunil Pandey and marks a key milestone for Sai Pallavi, who is also generating buzz for her role in the 2026 mythological epic Ramayana.

An official release date for Mere Raho has not yet been announced, but close observers expect a formal announcement in the coming months as pre-release marketing ramps up.

