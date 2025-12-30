As anticipation builds for Ikkis, a touching behind-the-scenes detail has emerged that adds an emotional layer to the film. In a rare and heartfelt collaboration, Bobby Deol has dubbed a few dialogues for his father, late Dharmendra, lending his voice to portray the latter’s younger on-screen persona in the film.

Bobby Deol gives voice to the younger version of Dharmendra in Ikkis

This creative decision brings an added sense of authenticity and legacy to Ikkis, seamlessly bridging generations both on and off screen. Bobby’s voice subtly enhances the portrayal of the character’s younger years, making the transition across timelines more intimate and impactful. For this very reason, Bobby has been given special thanks in the film.

Meanwhile, the first impressions of Ikkis are now out, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Critics have praised the film for its emotional depth, sincerity, and powerful storytelling.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Ikkis is all set to arrive in cinemas on January 1. As the first film of 2026, Ikkis aims to begin the New Year on a note of courage, legacy, and heartfelt tribute.

Ikkis is based on the martyrdom of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra at the age of 21. He sacrificed his life while fighting for the nation during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. His character in the film is played by Agastya Nanda while it also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia in key roles.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: CBFC deletes 15-second dialogue on India-Pakistan relations in Ikkis

More Pages: Ikkis Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.