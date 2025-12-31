Dhurandhar’s shows to be reduced by 50% in several single-screens in favour of Ikkis from January 1; Dharmendra’s last film gets more shows than Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri; Jio connection comes to rescue

The Dhurandhar wave refuses to slow down and it has affected the collections as well as showcasing of other films as well like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Avatar: Fire And Ash and the recently-released romcom, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Bollywood Hungama has reported how fights and disagreements arose over screen-sharing as Dhurandhar had an upper hand from the distributor and also the exhibitors. Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and the late Dharmendra, releases tomorrow and is the first release of 2026; however, it won’t have gone through such an ordeal, Bollywood Hungama has learned.

An exhibition source told us, “Ikkis is distributed by Jio Studios, which is also the distributor as well as the producer of Dhurandhar. Hence, they have no qualms now if Dhurandhar’s shows reduce since the Ranveer Singh-starrer has already done huge business. Moreover, it will enter into its fifth week on Friday, January 2. Accordingly, they have asked for around 30-40% showcasing for Ikkis.”

The source explained, “In cinemas with 2 screens, they have asked for 4 shows. In three-screen cinemas, they have requested for 6 shows and 8 shows in 4-screen multiplexes. In cinemas with 5 screens and more, they have made a request for 10+ shows. And that’s not all. In single-screens and 2-screen and 3-screen cinemas, they have instructed exhibitors not to have shows very early in the morning, possibly because Ikkis is a film that will not attract the audience early morning and would grow gradually by word of mouth.”

The source also said, “Lastly, the theatres have been instructed to sell tickets at regular weekend rates. Hence, the tickets of Ikkis will be available at reasonable prices.”

A trade expert commented, “Ikkis probably has more shows in a city like Mumbai than Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, though the latter had wider appeal as it was a romcom. The biggest advantage for Ikkis is that it has secured shows in those single screens where it can attract an audience. Until last week, such cinemas were only screening Dhurandhar.”

Bollywood Hungama went through the listings and observed that Dhurandhar’s shows have been halved from tomorrow – from 4 shows to 2 shows – in most single screens like Gold Cinema Santacruz, Chitra, Plaza, Roxy, Citylight, Star City, MovieTime Dahisar, Inox Nakshatra Dadar, PVR Le Reve, MovieTime Suburbia, Gold Cinema Dadar etc. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri didn’t get shows in Gaiety and Galaxy, the biggest theatres of G7 Multiplex. It had to settle for shows in 228-seater Gemini and 105-seater Gossip. On the other hand, Ikkis will be played with 4-shows a day in the sprawling 819-seater Galaxy.

Several single-sceren theatres will play 2 shows of Dhurandhar, 2 shows of Ikkis and 1 show of the Marathi flick, Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam. It stars Sachin Khedekar and marks the Marathi debut of Prajakta Koli.

Some single-screens across the country are expected to skip Ikkis as the distributors have gone for limited release. Also, theatres in certain mass-appealing pockets will continue to play Dhurandhar. Meanwhile, in a few single-screen theatres of Mumbai like Anand, Kasturba, Gold Cinema Borivali, Gold Cinema Thane, shows have been divided only berween Dhurandhar and Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, as per the tastes of their target audience.

