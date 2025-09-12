Aamir Khan Productions’ next romantic drama, Mere Raho, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, has been locked for a theatrical release on December 12, 2025. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan along with Aamir Khan.

The announcement has put an end to earlier speculation around the project. Previously, it was reported that the film carried the working title Ek Din. There were also strong reports that the film would arrive on November 7, 2025, clashing with Ikkis, which marks the big-screen debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda.

Set against the backdrop of the picturesque Japanese winters, Mere Raho has been one of the most-awaited projects from Aamir Khan Productions. The film captures the famous Snow Festival of Sapporo, Japan, and large portions were shot in early 2024. Despite facing hurdles in the initial schedule due to heavy, unexpected snowfall, the cast and crew managed to push through. Thanks to their persistence, the shoot picked up momentum, and the project is now on track for its big-screen rollout.

For Junaid Khan, this will be his third acting project and second theatrical release. He made his acting debut with Yash Raj Films’ Maharaj on OTT, which was met with a positive response. However, his first big-screen outing, Loveyapa, received a lukewarm reception. Mere Raho is expected to give the young actor another opportunity to establish himself, especially with Sai Pallavi, one of the most acclaimed actresses in Indian cinema, as his co-star.

The release date positions Mere Raho in a competitive December window. It will arrive just a week after Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and Vishal Bhardwaj’s untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

