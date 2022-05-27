Fantastic Beasts star Jude Law has been tapped to star in the new Star Wars series Skeleton Crew set at Disney+, as announced at the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, CA.

Jude Law to headline new Star Wars series Skeleton Crew at Disney+ developed by Spider-Man director Jon Watts

According to Variety, the show was previously reported as being in the works earlier in May as part of a larger Star Wars story. It was informally referred to as Grammar Rodeo at that time, a reference to an episode of The Simpsons in which Bart and three of his classmates take a roadtrip together by renting a car with a fake ID. The series is being developed by Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts and writer Christopher Ford, who wrote Watts’ Spider-Man: Homecoming. Watts and Ford will executive produce Skeleton Crew along with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Exact details on who Law will be playing in the series remain under wraps.

The official synopsis for the series shared says, “The show takes place during the post–’Return of the Jedi’ reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire, the same as ‘The Mandalorian,’ but its plot remains a secret. It’s created and executive-produced by director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford, who made Spider-Man: Homecoming for Marvel.

A casting notice has called for four children, around 11 to 12 years old. Inside Lucasfilm, the show is being described as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.” The series is due to be shot this summer with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni executive producing.

Meanwhile on the work front, Jude Law will next appear in Disney’s live-action feature, Peter Pan & Wendy, coming out later this year.

