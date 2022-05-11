comscore

Kim Sejeong, Nam Yoon Su and Choi Daniel starrer Today’s webtoon confirms premiere date

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean drama starring Kim Sejeong, Nam Yoon Su and Choi Daniel, Today’s Webtoon (literal title), a Korean remake of the popular 2016 Japanese drama Sleepeeer Hit!, is slated to premiere on July 29.

Kim Sejeong, Nam Yoon Su and Choi Daniel starrer Today’s webtoon confirms premiere date

As Korean tabloid Soompi reports, the drama will tell the story of On Ma Eum (Kim Sejeong), a former judo athlete who joins the webtoon editorial department as a new employee and struggles in order to mature into a true webtoon editor amidst South Korea’s competitive webtoon industry. Nam Yoon Su will star as Goo Joon Young who grows to be more like On Ma Eum by sincerely putting his heart and soul into everything after reflecting back on himself.

Choi Daniel, who is about to make a comeback to the small screen after 4 years, will be taking on the role of Seok Ji Hyung, an unpredictable deputy editor with an unreadable poker face who becomes a dependable mentor for On Ma Eum. Although he can be brutally honest, Seok Ji Hyung is also a supportive editor who takes good care of his younger colleagues who also has a clumsier side.

The producers shared, “We recently wrapped up reading practice and began filming. Kim Sejeong, Choi Daniel, Nam Yoon Su, and the rest of the main cast is creating a warm and relatable office drama through their perfect character synchronization and sincerity. Their office place chemistry is better than expected so it feels like we’ve received a lot of support. We will seek you out on July 29 with a drama that conveys comfort and relatable content to youth who are standing at a crossroads of dreams and reality, as well as a message of support to office workers who are doing their best in their positions.”

Directed by producing director (PD) Jo Soo Won, whose work credits include I Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio, 30 But 17, and Doctor John, Today’s Webtoon will start airing from June 29 this year.

Also Read: Jiho shares a handwritten note with fans addressing her exit from Oh My Girl; K-pop group to promote with five members

Tags : , , , , , , ,

