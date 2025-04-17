JP Infra, a leading real estate developer renowned for its innovative residential projects, has announced Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan as its new brand ambassador. This strategic partnership aims to enhance the brand's image and connect with a broader audience seeking premium living experiences.​

Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrated for her elegance and versatility, embodies the sophistication and modernity that JP Infra represents. Her association with the brand is expected to resonate with aspiring homeowners who value both luxury and functionality in their living spaces.​

A press release stated, “The collaboration has led to a high-impact campaign that redefines how real estate connects with Mumbai's aspirational audiences. This association goes beyond celebrity endorsement-it's a thoughtfully curated brand journey that celebrates grace, authenticity, and the emotional significance of home.”

The campaign showcases Kareena Kapoor as the voice of today’s discerning homebuyer—someone who values emotional connection, is conscious of value, and desires more than just a place to live. Each film skillfully reflects JP Infra’s dedication to thoughtful design, top-tier amenities, and genuine lifestyle experiences.

Anchored with messages like “Where Royalty Resides,” “Best Lifestyle in Thane,” and “Log achhe hai,” JP Infra positions itself as a developer that truly understands the emotional needs of Indian families. From the peaceful surroundings of North Imperial Green in Thane to the majestic elegance of The Palace at North Garden City in Mira Road, every visual story is engaging, evocative, and perfectly aligned with the brand’s core values.

Deepak Nair, Head of Marketing at JP Infra Mumbai Pvt. Ltd, stated, “Our" collaboration with Kareena Kapoor is not just about leveraging a star face - it's about aligning with the values of trust, elegance, and aspiration. Through this partnership, we've brought our brand philosophy to life in a way that resonates with the evolving expectations of today's homebuyers.”

