BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre explore Delhi’s infamous 1978 crime in Prosit Roy’s upcoming series

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actors Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre have started shooting for an upcoming web series directed by the amazingly acclaimed Paatal Lok director Prosit Roy in Delhi. The show is supposedly based on the infamous Ranga-Billa murder case, one of the most shocking and high-profile crimes in Delhi’s history, that shaped the capitals history and identity.

The case, which dates back to 1978, involved the abduction and murder of siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra. Kuljeet Singh (Ranga) and Jasbir Singh (Billa) had initially planned to steal a car but changed course upon discovering the children inside. The incident drew nationwide attention and led to significant public reaction, eventually contributing to changes in laws related to kidnapping and child safety.

The upcoming series aims to capture the details of the crime and its impact on the people of Delhi at the time and takes an investigative look into the case that followed the murders. The makers have not officially confirmed the storyline but sources suggest it closely follows these very real-life incidents.

A source close to the production shared, “The team has been researching the case in detail for months now. The show which has commenced shoot in the capital will focus on the events as they unfolded following the murder case. It’s being treated with sensitivity and aims to show how deeply the case affected Delhi. The shoot is currently on in various parts of the city.”

This marks one of the first times the Ranga-Billa case is being adapted for a scripted series, with Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre taking on lead roles.

Also Read : Ali Fazal on playing a king in Rakht Brahmand and a gritty real-life character in Prosit Roy’s next: “The mental shift required between these projects is immense”

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

