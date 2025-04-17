Entrepreneur and singer-songwriter Ananya Birla has officially launched LOVETC, a bold new entrant into India’s beauty market. Touted as a premium, high-performance colour cosmetics brand, LOVETC is positioned at the intersection of global quality and Indian authenticity, offering a vibrant and empowering take on beauty for the modern Indian consumer. To unveil the brand, LOVETC has released a striking campaign featuring actor and youth icon Janhvi Kapoor as its first-ever brand ambassador. Kapoor, known for her bold style and confident individuality, brings the brand's spirit of self-expression and fearless femininity to life.

Ananya Birla launches beauty brand LOVETC with Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

The campaign film — now streaming across LOVETC and Janhvi Kapoor’s social media channels — showcases a kaleidoscope of vivid hues, effortless glam, and unapologetic self-expression, aligning with the brand’s mission to redefine beauty as bold, expressive, and authentic.

Ananya Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Birla Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., shared her vision behind the launch, “I’ve always gravitated towards beauty that’s simple, effective, and enhances who you are — not transforms you into someone else. LOVETC reflects that philosophy. It’s a brand designed for real lives; with products that work hard, last long, and feel intuitive.”

LOVETC makes its debut with a curated selection of products including long-wear lipsticks, precision eyeliners, and volumizing mascaras. The range is designed to combine cutting-edge innovation with sensorial luxury, ensuring high performance without compromising on comfort or style.

The brand emphasizes “Made in India, for the world”, signalling its ambition to position homegrown excellence on the global beauty map. Products are now available online and on Nykaa, with plans for offline retail rollout across major Indian cities in the coming months.

With the combined star power of Ananya Birla and Janhvi Kapoor, LOVETC is poised to make a powerful first impression in India’s competitive beauty market — offering a refreshing, homegrown take on luxury beauty that celebrates individuality, confidence, and bold expression.

