Director Meghna Gulzar and Junglee Pictures are set to reunite for their third film together, Daayra, a crime-drama thriller starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The project follows their past collaborations on Raazi and Talvar and is currently in pre-production.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran headline Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra

Described as a hard-hitting narrative that explores crime, justice, and the grey areas in between, Daayra brings together actors from different industries to depict the complexities of contemporary society. Marking her 25th year in Hindi cinema, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her thoughts on the new project and said, “As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who recently helmed the Malayalam hit L2: Empuraan, takes on another major Hindi-language role with Daayra. “When the script was narrated to me, I knew I had to do this. I was thoroughly absorbed by my character and what he brings to the table as the story progresses. It is layered and will definitely connect with the masses. Working with Meghna Gulzar's vision, Junglee Pictures and an actor like Kareena Kapoor will be a great collaborative experience. Daayra is story that is one of a kind and digs deep into the societal norms, world of crime and punishment that unfolds," the actor-filmmaker stated.

Director Meghna Gulzar elaborated on the film’s theme and narrative focus. “Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us. With co-writers Sima and Yash, unravelling the greys within the black and white, was both challenging and exciting. And as Kareena and Prithviraj bring the lead characters to life, the narrative dynamics are all set to elevate further! It’s always creatively gratifying to collaborate with Junglee Pictures, known for backing stories that are compelling and demand telling,” she shared

Speaking on behalf of the production house, Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures added, “We are so very proud to be making Daayra. This story couldn’t be in better hands than Meghna's. Her exceptional craft, deep sensitivity, and knack for blending entertainment and substance make her the ideal collaborator to bring this vision to life. We are fortunate to have a dream casting with Kareena and Prithviraj taking on the lead roles. Yash and Sima who have co-written the film along with Meghna, have created such a cinematic screenplay that adeptly tackles the complexities of our time. We can't wait to embark on this journey.”

Daayra is co-written by Meghna Gulzar, Yash, and Sima, and marks Meghna’s next directorial venture after the 2023 biopic Sam Bahadur. The film is expected to delve into layered themes surrounding law, societal norms, and the shifting nature of justice, positioning it as a contemporary crime-drama that reflects current issues.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran cast opposite Kareena Kapoor in Meghna Gulzar’s next, replacing Ayushmann Khurrana: Report

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.