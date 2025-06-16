Jonita Gandhi recalls receiving d*ck pic with her own photo in the background: “They just want attention. People are jobless”

Singer Jonita Gandhi recently opened up about her experiences with online harassment and inappropriate behaviour from fans at public events. In a candid conversation with Hauterrfly, the singer spoke about the darker side of fame and how she deals with unsolicited online and offline attention.

“It’s disgusting, but I report it”

During the interview, Jonita shared a particularly disturbing incident involving social media misuse. Recalling an incident of digital harassment, she said, “On Instagram, you can check your mentions, right? So I was checking my mentions, and I had been added to someone's 'Close Friends' list. I was seeing their Instagram story, and it's a d*ck pic... It's a watermark of their thing with my photo in the background. It's disgusting.”*

The ‘What Jhumka’ singer added that while she usually ignores such things, it’s still a form of harassment. “I also report these things. I think they just want attention. People are jobless. I've blocked so many people because of these things,” she said, expressing concern over the impact it may have on her family. “People also tag you in such photos. I don't really care, but if my mom checks my profile and sees those things... I want to protect her from those.”

“Some people just want a female performer on stage”

Apart from her online experiences, Jonita also reflected on awkward and sometimes alarming interactions with over-enthusiastic fans at live shows. She stressed the importance of performing for audiences who value her artistry and not merely her presence as a female performer.

“There are people who just get on the stage and say that they want to join me in singing. Of course, that's annoying. It is really annoying. And I hit them back with a sarcastic response, but they are too drunk to understand,” she revealed.

Talking about unwanted physical proximity, she added, “There are also some who come and try to dance with you. But I’ll be like, 'Back off. Know your place.'”

Speaking of the professional front, the 35-year-old artist is currently busy promoting her latest track, ‘Beparwai.’

