On June 16, actress Raveena Tandon took to social media to reflect on the recent Air India tragedy that claimed over 240 lives. Sharing a series of poignant images from inside an aircraft, the actress expressed sorrow, solidarity, and a quiet strength in the face of national grief.

Raveena Tandon flies Air India days after Ahmedabad crash, shares emotional tribute: “A wound that will never heal”

In her caption, Tandon wrote, “New Beginnings… to rise and fly again against all odds… to pick up and start all over, new resolve towards greater strength.” She continued with a moving description of the flight’s atmosphere: “The atmosphere solemn and the crew’s welcoming smiles, tinted with sadness. The silent passengers and crew bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence.”

She ended her note by offering condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, stating, “A wound that will never heal. Godspeed always @airindia. Fearless and a will to overcome and be strong again.”

The emotional post comes just days after the fatal crash of Air India Flight AI171, which occurred on June 12 shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The aircraft, bound for London, lost altitude and crashed into a densely populated residential area of Meghani Nagar. The crash resulted in the deaths of 241 people on board, including Indian, British, Portuguese, and Canadian nationals. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are continuing to investigate the causes behind the tragedy.

