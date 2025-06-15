In a heartwarming moment that blends legacy, family, and ambition, Ahan Shetty, son of the legendary actor Suniel Shetty, commenced the shoot for Border 2 in Pune on Father’s Day. The timing couldn’t have been more symbolic, as Ahan not only embarks on a career-defining journey but also carries forward his father's legacy in the world of cinema.

Border, the 1997 war epic directed by J.P. Dutta, starred Suniel Shetty in one of his most iconic roles as a soldier caught in the throes of battle during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film went on to become a cult classic, with Shetty's portrayal of a determined, brave soldier resonating with audiences across the country.

Now, 28 years later, Ahan Shetty is stepping into his own shoes, taking on the mantle of Border 2, the highly anticipated sequel. The sequel promises to bring a new generation into the fold of the patriotic narrative, while also paying homage to the iconic film that established Suniel Shetty as one of Bollywood’s finest action stars.

A well-placed industry source revealed that Ahan has undergone extensive training for the role, with preparation in both physical fitness and combat skills. Much like his father did in the original Border. Border 2 is expected to expand the scope of the original, delving deeper into the emotional and human side of war. The film will feature a strong ensemble cast, with Ahan Shetty leading the charge as one of the key protagonists.

While details of the plot are still under wraps, industry insiders speculate that the film will not only honor the original’s storyline but also bring in fresh perspectives, with a new generation of actors and characters.

As the Border franchise prepares to enter a new chapter, fans eagerly await what Border 2 has to offer. The film is set to be a heartfelt tribute to both the sacrifices of soldiers and the strength of family legacies.

