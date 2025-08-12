Jolly LLB 3 Teaser out now: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi promises fun double dose of ‘Jolly’ in this hilarious courtroom chaos

The excitement for Jolly LLB 3 reached new heights on Tuesday, August 12, when the makers dropped an electrifying teaser that has fans buzzing across social media. Bringing together the iconic duo of Jollys for the very first time, the teaser offers a glimpse of the witty banter and uproarious courtroom drama that audiences can eagerly anticipate. In this latest installment of the beloved courtroom comedy franchise, Akshay Kumar reprises his role as Jagdishwar Mishra while Arshad Warsi returns as Jagdish Tyagi.

Jolly LLB 3 Teaser out now: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi promises fun double dose of ‘Jolly’ in this hilarious courtroom chaos

As for the laugh-out-loud glimpse which dropped on Tuesday, it features Judge Tripathi (Saurabh Shukla) as he finds himself once again trapped between the sharp-tongued Jolly Mishra (Akshay Kumar) and the jugadu Jolly Tyagi (Arshad Warsi). What follows is a volley of quick comebacks, witty digs, and playful courtroom chaos as the two Jollys try to outtalk each other—while Tripathi saab’s patience hangs by a thread. The caption for the joint Instagram post by Star Studios, Akshay Kumar, and Arshad Warsi perfectly sums up the vibe: “Pehli baar courtroom mein do do Jolly, ab hoga comedy, chaos aur ?????! #JollyLLB3Teaser out now! #JollyVsJolly #JollyLLB3 in cinemas 19th September.”

Adding to the anticipation is the return of fan-favourite characters, with Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi reprising their roles as Sandhya Tyagi and Pushpa Pandey Mishra, the wives of Arshad and Akshay’s characters respectively, from the earlier films. Veteran actor Gajraj Rao also features in a key role, promising yet another layer of engaging performances.

The teaser captures not just the courtroom drama but also the playful chemistry between the two leads. Arshad Warsi kept the fun rolling off-screen too, engaging fans in the comments section by playfully roasting Akshay Kumar with a humorous jab: “Kamine pan ki height hogayi, tu client chori karke idhar tak aagaya @akshaykumar #JollyLLB3.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @starstudios



Fans and fellow actors alike joined the excitement, with celebrities such as Bhumi Pednekar and Chitrangda Singh sharing their enthusiasm for the film in the comments. Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is shaping up to be a blockbuster comedy-drama that courtroom comedy lovers won’t want to miss.

Mark your calendars — Jolly LLB 3 is slated for release on September 19. Get ready to witness the epic showdown of ‘Jolly Vs Jolly’ filled with laughter, chaos, and courtroom drama that promises to keep you entertained from start to finish.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi starrer teaser of Jolly LLB 3 to release on August 12

More Pages: Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.