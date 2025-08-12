Balaji Telefilms, in association with TVF Motion Pictures, presents the much-awaited cinematic spectacle Vvan – Force of the Forrest, which just received a boost with the inclusion of the ever-charismatic and supremely versatile Maniesh Paul. He joins the stellar starcast of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Deepak Mishra & Arunabh Kumar and produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Arunabh Kumar, the film is set to roar into theatres on May 15, 2026.

Maniesh Paul joins Vvan; producer Ektaa R Kapoor says, “His role will definitely surprise people”

Renowned for his magnetic screen presence, impeccable comic timing, and ability to seamlessly switch between humour and heart, Maniesh steps into Vvan with a strikingly intense and layered role — a bold departure from his signature lighter-than-life avatars.

Speaking about his addition to the cast, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Founder of Balaji Telefilms, said, “Maniesh has an effortless charm and an innate sense of timing—be it comedy or emotion. He brings a unique energy to the screen that audiences instantly connect with. We’re thrilled to have him on board for Vvan. His role in the film will definitely surprise people.”

Echoing the excitement, Arunabh Kumar, writer and producer at TVF (The Viral Fever), shared, “We have been talking for quite some time with Maniesh Paul on a few projects and I’m glad that we are starting with the one which is very close to our heart. He was our only choice for this role and Ektaa knew that what he can bring to the table, no one else can. TVF is also in talks with him for a couple of more projects and we hope to create some of the most memorable characters with Maniesh together.”

Also gearing up for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a Karan Johar production, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, Maniesh Paul is aiming to thoroughly entertain the audience in the coming times.

