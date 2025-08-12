Reports suggest that the upcoming project will trace the journey from Morocco to India, promises to be a thrilling cinematic journey.

Popular star Kartik Aaryan is all set to collaborate with acclaimed director Shimit Amin, best known for the blockbuster sports drama Chak De India. According to a recent Pinkvilla report citing a reliable source, the two have been in discussions for over a year, brainstorming various ideas before locking in on the intriguing story of a script reportedly titled Captain India.

Kartik Aaryan to team up with Chak De India director Shimit Amin for high-octane air force drama: Report

“Kartik Aaryan and Shimit Amin have been in talks for the last year, jamming on multiple subjects to explore a potential collaboration. That’s when Kartik introduced Shimit to the world of Captain India, and the filmmaker found it to be a fascinating story,” the source revealed.

The film will showcase Kartik Aaryan in the role of an air force pilot, marking a fresh and ambitious genre for the actor known for his charismatic and versatile performances. Shimit Amin, renowned for his tight screenplays and gripping storytelling, has reportedly crafted a meticulously detailed script for Captain India and is gearing up to begin filming in the first half of 2026.

“Shimit Amin has worked out a tight screenplay for Captain India and is all set to take it on floors with Kartik Aaryan in the first half of 2026. When the filmmaker narrated the story to Kartik, the actor too was bowled over by the script. The duo is planning to shoot for Captain India in India and Morocco. In-fact, a team has already completed the recce in Morocco,” the insider added.

The production is expected to involve exotic locales, with Morocco doubling as one of the significant shooting destinations, promising stunning visuals alongside the high-octane narrative. The makers are eyeing a release date within the first half of 2027, though the timeline hinges on Kartik Aaryan’s existing commitments.

Currently, Kartik is busy wrapping up Dharma Productions’ Tu Mera Main Teri Main Teri Tu Mera alongside Ananya Panday. He also has the untitled Anurag Basu film featuring Sreeleela in the pipeline, and the fantasy drama Nagzilla, also under the Dharma banner, which is still in its initial stages.

This upcoming collaboration with Shimit Amin is highly anticipated, as fans eagerly await Kartik’s foray into a military-themed role backed by one of Bollywood’s respected filmmakers. With the combination of Kartik’s charm and Shimit’s directorial prowess, Captain India promises to be a captivating cinematic experience.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project as it progresses towards production and eventual release!

