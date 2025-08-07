What happens when two Jollys walk back into Judge Tripathi’s courtroom? Absolute chaos—and the Judge has had enough! The much-awaited courtroom comedy Jolly LLB 3 is ready to serve another round of legal laughs and drama as the third installment drops its teaser on 12th August.

Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi starrer teaser of Jolly LLB 3 to release on August 12

In a hilarious new video doing the rounds, Judge Tripathi (played by the iconic Saurabh Shukla) goes on a full-blown rant, questioning how he’s expected to maintain order when both Jollys—played by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi—are back to argue, bicker, and battle it out in court.

With double the Jolly, expect double the madness in this legal circus where egos clash, arguments escalate, and laughter is guaranteed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star studios (@starstudios)

Jolly LLB 3, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare, marks the return of India’s most loved courtroom franchise and promises the ultimate courtroom showdown.

The teaser is out on 12th August, and the film releases in cinemas on 19th September 2025.

Also Read: REVEALED: CBFC passes 3 NOVEL assets of Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3, including a 31-second National Anthem video

More Pages: Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.