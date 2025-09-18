Jolly LLB 3 all set for a promising start; 2025 turns out to be Akshay Kumar’s best year at the box office post pandemic, say trade experts

Akshay Kumar had a rocking time before the pandemic. But post pandemic, his track record got affected. Sooryavanshi (2021) and OMG 2 (2023) were his only hits while Ram Setu (2022) was an average grosser. But Bellbottom (2021), Samrat Prithviraj (2022), Raksha Bandhan (2022), Selfiee (2023), Mission Raniganj (2023), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024), Sarfira (2024) and Khel Khel Mein (2024) flopped at the box office. Many of these films have a great word of mouth and yet, the film failed to click at the ticket window.

But things changed for the better for Akshay Kumar this year. Sky Force worked well. Kesari Chapter 2 got both critical and commercial success. Housefull 5 underperformed but still managed to cross the Rs. 150 crore mark.

2026 seems to be even more promising, considering that Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle etc. would hit cinemas. Trade analyst Atul Mohan reminded, “Yes, it’s been a good year. Next year will be better. Even Haiwaan can surprise.”

Girish Johar, producer and film business analyst, said, “Yes, he’s been doing well, performance-wise, be it Kesari Chapter 2 and Housefull 5. I am hoping Jolly LLB 3 is also impressive. Next year can be huge thanks to Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3.”

Trade veteran Taran Adarsh signed off by stating, “Notwithstanding the box office numbers, look at the range of Akshay as an actor. In Housefull 5, he was in the comic zone. Then, Kesari Chapter 2, for me, was a high point of his career. It was one of his finest performances. Now, Jolly LLB 3 is different from these films. Somewhere, he wants to give audiences a different kind of film every time. I feel that’s a step in the right direction for any actor.”

