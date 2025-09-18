Emraan Hashmi is known not just for his supreme acting talent but also for his image of being a 'serial kisser'. Though it's been ages since he was last seen in a film with explicit intimate scenes, the 'serial kisser' tag continues to be associated with him. The actor played with this image smartly in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, which dropped earlier today on Netflix.

BREAKING: Serial Kisser Emraan Hashmi plays intimacy coach in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

The concept of an intimacy coach has become quite common in today's times. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, which is based on the workings of the Hindi film industry, has touched upon this aspect. And funnily, it is none other than Emraan Hashmi playing the coveted part!

His entry is sudden and moreover, he plays himself. Hence, he suits the role completely. Moreover, his role has some interesting shades and it adds to the entertainment of the show. His scene with Raghav Juyal, especially, would be lapped up. Die-hard fans of Emraan Hashmi would surely be able to relate to it.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood marks the debut of Aryan Khan. It is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment. Interestingly, this is the second time Emraan and Red Chillies have teamed up. The talented actor played the lead in Bard Of Blood. Incidentally, it was released exactly six years ago, and it also premiered on Netflix.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Gautami Kapoor, etc. in crucial roles. As of now, it is said that the other actors to feature in cameos are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, S S Rajamouli, Disha Patani, Karan Johar, Badshah, etc. Recently, a special number featuring Tamannaah Bhatia was unveiled by the makers. Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama exclusively broke the news that Arshad Warsi features in the show in a key role.

