comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 18.09.2025 | 4:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Param Sundari Baaghi 4 Jolly LLB 3 Thama Dhurandhar Alpha
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Karan Johar secures Delhi Hight Court relief in personality rights case

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Karan Johar secures Delhi Hight Court relief in personality rights case

en Bollywood News Karan Johar secures Delhi Hight Court relief in personality rights case
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Karan Johar has secured a legal victory at the Delhi High Court after the bench ruled in his favour in a lawsuit concerning the misuse of his name, image, and voice on social media without his consent.

Karan Johar secures Delhi Hight Court relief in personality rights case

Karan Johar secures Delhi Hight Court relief in personality rights case

The Court affirmed that Johar’s personality rights must be protected, and directed major technology companies including Google, Meta, and X to hand over IT log records as well as Basic Subscriber Information connected with the alleged violations. In addition, the e-commerce platform Redbubble was ordered to remove content considered objectionable. A detailed order is expected at the next hearing.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora clarified that, “Defendants 14, 15, and 16, which comprise the social networking companies Google, Meta, and X, will supply IT log records in addition to Basic Subscriber Information details.” The court also summoned other online platforms such as Giphy and Pinterest, listed as Defendants 2-5 and 7-10 in the suit, to comply as part of the proceedings.

Regarding the interim relief application, the judge stated, “In the IA (interim relief application), I will pass a detailed order. Injunction to be granted.” Counsel for Redbubble confirmed it would start removing infringing material within a week. Earlier, the Court had asked Johar to precisely list URLs or posts which he considered offensive or misleading, including whether the content was defamatory, obscene, or otherwise objectionable.

This ruling follows precedents in favour of other celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, where the High Court recently held that unauthorized use of one’s image, voice, or name particularly via technologies such as AI amounts to an invasion of privacy.

Also Read : “Series toh ban gayi beta… Picture abhi baaki hai”: Karan Johar calls Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood “dream, vision, passion” ahead of release

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Raja Kumari signs exclusive worldwide…

EXCLUSIVE: Before Shah Rukh Khan's King,…

Bigg Boss 19: Housemates face heat for…

Akshay Kumar brings his A-game to The Great…

Actor Kirti Kulhari heads to Busan…

Abhishek Banerjee returns to theatre after…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification