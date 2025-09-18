Filmmaker Karan Johar has secured a legal victory at the Delhi High Court after the bench ruled in his favour in a lawsuit concerning the misuse of his name, image, and voice on social media without his consent.

The Court affirmed that Johar’s personality rights must be protected, and directed major technology companies including Google, Meta, and X to hand over IT log records as well as Basic Subscriber Information connected with the alleged violations. In addition, the e-commerce platform Redbubble was ordered to remove content considered objectionable. A detailed order is expected at the next hearing.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora clarified that, “Defendants 14, 15, and 16, which comprise the social networking companies Google, Meta, and X, will supply IT log records in addition to Basic Subscriber Information details.” The court also summoned other online platforms such as Giphy and Pinterest, listed as Defendants 2-5 and 7-10 in the suit, to comply as part of the proceedings.

Regarding the interim relief application, the judge stated, “In the IA (interim relief application), I will pass a detailed order. Injunction to be granted.” Counsel for Redbubble confirmed it would start removing infringing material within a week. Earlier, the Court had asked Johar to precisely list URLs or posts which he considered offensive or misleading, including whether the content was defamatory, obscene, or otherwise objectionable.

This ruling follows precedents in favour of other celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, where the High Court recently held that unauthorized use of one’s image, voice, or name particularly via technologies such as AI amounts to an invasion of privacy.

