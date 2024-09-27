Hungama Digital Media launches an engaging slate of new shows at the success party of Hungama Originals

Hungama Digital Media, one of the most popular digital entertainment companies, celebrated the success of its streaming service Hungama OTT with an exclusive success party. The event assembled the biggest names from the entertainment world including Daisy Shah, Kanika Mann, Helly Shah, Tina Datta, Nyra Banerjee, Ali Gony, Yukti Kapoor, Krissann Barretto, Rohan Mehra, Karan Sharma, Aabhaas Mehta, Monalisa, Shilpa Tulaskar, Himanshu Malhotra, Shaleen, Rohit Khandelwal, Sanam Johar and Abigail, amongst others. Held in the evening of September 25, an exciting slate of new web series for the coming weeks were also unveiled at the event.

Hungama OTT has captivated audiences with its diverse range of original shows, films, and music. The upcoming content line-up promises to continue this trend, offering viewers an engaging mix of genres. The platform will offer something to cater to every taste, from gripping dramas to heart-warming comedies and everything in between. Its latest line-up includes highly anticipated shows such as Red Room, Khadaan, Personal Trainer, Checkmate, Pyramid, Mona Ki Manohar Kahaaniyan and Hasratein 2 and Ratri Ke Yatri 3.

Talking about the success of Hungama OTT platform and the upcoming web series line-up, Neeraj Roy, Founder & Managing Director, Hungama Digital Media, said, “Hungama Originals' success demonstrates the incredible support from our viewers and our team’s dedication. As we celebrate this milestone, we’re excited to announce our upcoming line-up, which promises to push creative boundaries. Our new shows will deliver fresh, diverse narratives resonating with audiences across India and beyond.”

Stay tuned to Hungama OTT for the upcoming releases and much more, as we continue to redefine digital entertainment in India.

